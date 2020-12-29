New
USPS Forever Stamps 100-Pack
$40 $55
free shipping

That's $15 less than you'd pay direct from the USPS. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by bluffcitydeals via eBay
pcnetwrx
These and all other "discount" Forever stamps are likely counterfeits. This is becoming a big problem and dealnews is contributing to it. See https://www.thecounterfeitreport.com/...tamps.html
41 min ago