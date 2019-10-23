New
eBay · 1 hr ago
USB-Rechargeable Wooden Folding Book Lamp
$7 $15
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by MarcMart USA via eBay.
Features
  • up to 360° of light
  • 8-hour run time
  • 5-hour charge time
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/23/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
