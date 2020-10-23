dealnowadays.com · 15 mins ago
USB Digital Microscope with Mini Camera
$20 $60
free shipping

Apply coupon code "35CMPH92" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com

Features
  • includes metal stand
  • 0x-1000x magnification
  • 8 built-in dimmable LEDs
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "35CMPH92"
  • Expires 10/23/2020
    Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Gadgets dealnowadays.com
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register