dealnowadays.com · 41 mins ago
$20 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "2ZQE5DK" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- includes metal stand
- 0x-1000x magnification
- 8 built-in dimmable LEDs
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 6 hrs ago
DJI MT1SS5 Mavic Mini S Foldable Drone
$269 $399
free shipping
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
Features
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Acurite Alarm Clock with USB Charger & Weather Station
$29 $40
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2.1A USB charging port
- outdoor / indoor temperature and humidity
- 330-ft. sensor range
- Model: 01129M
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Canway Metal Detector
$60 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "4093MP6F" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Lanshow via Amazon.
Features
- 10" waterproof coil
- large back-lit LCD screen
- includes shovel & carrying bag
- Model: GC-1028
Amazon · 5 days ago
MyTouchSmart 1-Outlet Indoor Digital Timer
$10 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- The grounded (3-prong) version is available for $14.50.)
Features
- Use it to time lights, small appliances, and more.
- Polarized, not grounded (It's a 2-prong device.)
- Model: 26892
dealnowadays.com · 1 day ago
Digital IR Forehead Thermometer
$9 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FDQ5CAR" for a savings of $51. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Features
- LED display
- 1 second reading
- fever alarm
- °F/°C measurements
dealnowadays.com · 14 hrs ago
LED Tactical S1000 Portable Flashlight 2-Pack
$6 $17
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MDXT3R" to save $15 off list. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Tips
- It runs on either 3 AAA batteries or a rechargeable 18650 battery (not included).
Features
- 5 light modes
dealnowadays.com · 3 days ago
Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
$9 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MDRASB" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- built-in microphone
- up to 3 hours playtime per charge
- IPX6 waterproof rating
dealnowadays.com · 8 mins ago
Non-Slip Moisture-Wicking Athletic Headbands 6-Pack
$6 $19
free shipping
That's $16 off list via coupon code "2B9C17E". Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
Features
- fits from 18" to 27"
Sign In or Register