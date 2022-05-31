The fees for all applicants will rise by $20 on December 27 – apply now to avoid the hike. Shop Now
- while you're at it, pick up a pair of discounted passport & vaccination card holders down in the related offer below
-
Expires 12/27/2021
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on your next trip to the Magic Kingdom with discounts on theme park tickets and hotel stays. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- This deal is for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? Use the link below to become one.)
It's the best rate we could find for a 4-night stay at this Canadian bay-front village resort by at least $945. That gets you your choice of a 3- or 4-bedroom condo or 4-bedroom chalet for up to eight people -- so if you're splitting the cost amongst you and your seven buddies, each person pays just $25 per night (before taxes/fees). Plus, you'll get free WiFi, parking, and private beach access, which is an additional savings of CA$485 (around $389 US). Even better, if your travel plans change, you'll get a full refund. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from September 6, 2021 through March 28, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Blackout dates apply; a 13% tax and select fees (varies by room type) are not included in the price above and are paid directly to the hotel.
- The 3-star Tyrolean Village Resorts in The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada, has a Tripadvisor (Canada) rating of 80% based on 282 reviews and a Google rating of 84% based on 167 reviews.
- free WiFi, parking, and private beach access (savings of CA$485, or around $389 US)
- 10% off added weekend stays for select chalets and condos
Decompress after the holiday season with the best nightly rate we could find at this pet-friendly Palm Springs resort by $110. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel deal for stays through May 31, 2022.
- The lead price can be found on stays through January.
- A nightly resort fee of $35 applies and is paid directly to the hotel at time of check-in.
- The 4-star Miramonte Resort & Spa Indian Wells has an Expedia rating of 70% based on 151 reviews.
That's the best nightly rate we could find for this Las Vegas landmark by at least $8. Buy Now at Groupon
- Book this travel deal for stays through January 31, 2022.
- A $35 daily resort fee is not included and is paid directly to the hotel upon check-in.
- Cancel at least 48 hours before your planned dates to avoid any fees.
- The 3.5-star Luxor Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas, NV has an Expedia rating of 74% based on 22,400 reviews.
Avoid the rush this holiday season and charge for free during off‑peak hours at Superchargers along select travel routes in the United States. (The cost is typically about $0.25 per KW otherwise.) Shop Now
- Valid Thursday, December 23, 2021 through Sunday, December 26, 2021 before 10 AM and after 7 PM.
- Supercharging locations in 11 states
Need a last-minute gift? Save up to 20% on gift cards for popular stores and restaurants, including Lowe's, Kohl's, Applebee's, Cheesecake Factory, Jiffy Lube, Ihop, REI, and more. Shop Now
- Most cards have email delivery. Select cards also have a physical card option.
Get a year of AMC+ for only $1.99 per month, which is a savings of over 70%. Buy Now
- The Walking Dead Universe
- Shudder
- Sundance Now
- iFC Films Unlimited
At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2022. Plus, 85% of the proceeds from every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Buy Now
- Delivery may take 14 to 35 days.
Sign In or Register