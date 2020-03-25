Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
U845 Voyager WiFi FPV UFO HexaCopter RC Drone
$30 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Nothing But Savings via eBay.
  • 1280x720 (720p) native resolution camera
  • 6-axis flight control system
  • 6-9 minutes of flight time
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
