JCPenney offers the U.S. Polo Assn. V Neck Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater in Engine Red for $11.99. Coupon code "VALUE7" cuts that to $8.99. Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or $3.95 other-day pickup). That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
  • Available in sizes L to XXL