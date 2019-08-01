- Create an Account or Login
BHFO via Rakuten offers the U.S. Polo Assn. Men's Bruno Vegan Leather Chukka Boots in Black or Brown for $39.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $33.99. With $7.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw them for $18 less two weeks ago. Deal ends July 31. Buy Now
Reebok cuts an extra 60% off a selection of sale shoes and apparel via coupon code "EXTRA60". Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's tied as the best extra %-off sale we've seen from Reebok this year. Shop Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's PT Prime Runner FC Shoes in Cobalt for $25.21. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $18.91. With free shipping, that's a buck under our March mention, $36 off, and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in sizes from 9 to 10.5. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Sharpie Ultimate 72-Permanent Marker Collection for $34.97. Coupon code "OFFICE20" drops it to $27.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
