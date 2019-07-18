BHFO via Rakuten offers the U.S. Polo Assn. Men's Bruno Vegan Leather Chukka Boots in Black or Brown for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $23.99. Plus you'll receive $5.75 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you use the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 8 to 13
Shoes.com takes up to 75% off men's and women's shoes for its Prime Time Sale. Plus take an extra 35% off via coupon code "EMLTOPDEALS35". Even better, all orders bag free shipping. That's the best combined sale we've seen from Shoes.com. Some exclusions may apply. Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
Clarks takes up to 40% off its men's, women's, and kids' sale styles. Plus, take an extra 30% off via coupon code "SALE30". Even better, all orders bag free shipping. (Shipping usually starts at $6 for orders under $50.) Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Area Trend via Rakuten offers the Seiko Men's Flight Chronograph Watch in Black Dial for $220.68 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $55 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the points, that's $34 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $33. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- Stainless steel case and band
- Hardlex crystal
- Slide rule bezel
- 3 sub-dials
- Water resistant to 660 feet
- Model: SNA411
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Homer Smart Series NeverWet Leather Boat Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $37.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $30.39. Plus, you'll earn $6 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34, although most charge $63 or more. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 8 to 13
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
