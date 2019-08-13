- Create an Account or Login
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $7.19. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
Macy's offers the Champion Men's C-Life Reverse Weave Logo-Print Sweatshirt in several colors (Groovy Papaya pictured) for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its Men's Camouflage Dip-Dyed Hoodie for $32.99. In-cart that falls to $26.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart offers the Black Brown 1826 Men's Heathered Pullover Hoodie in several colors (Dark Denim pictured) for $8.18 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $6 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Black Brown 1826 hoodie. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Full-Zip Logo Hoodie in several colors (Winter Red pictured) for $35.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Mai Shoes in Black or White for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and the second best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $12). Buy Now
