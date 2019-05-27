With a new 1-year agreement, AT&T offers its U-VERSE TV bundled with Internet service and up to $250 in AT&T Visa Reward Cards for $75 per month for the first 12 months. (Scroll down. It's the offer on the right under "Save more and get more when you bundle TV with Internet".) U-VERSE TV features over 180 channels. (Plan prices may vary by location. Some restrictions apply.)