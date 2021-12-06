If you were financially impacted by the pandemic or are currently on a government benefit program, you may qualify to receive 100% free service from Boost Mobile via the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.



Eligible households can choose between a 35GB Phone Plan (which includes Unlimited Talk & Text + 35GB of 4G/5G Data) or a 35GB Mobile Broadband Plan (for hotspot devices). Each is a $50 monthly savings.