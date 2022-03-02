Earn 50,000 Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in eligible purchases in the first 120 days. That's a $500 value redeemable towards merchandise, gift cards, cash back, travel and more. Additionally, you can get up to 5x points in select categories and a $30 credit for annual streaming purchases like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, and more. Plus, your points never expire. Terms apply.