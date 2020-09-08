New
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
U-Fan Mini-Breeze Personal Fan 3-Pack
$10 $13
free shipping

Apply coupon code "849FAN-AFS" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • Three assorted colors chosen randomly.
  • FlexiFan 3.5" silicone blades
  • works with all micro USB devises
  • Code "849FAN-AFS"
  • Expires 9/8/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
1 comment
cru8
I got one of these for free about 3 years ago at a trade show. Definitely not work $3 let alone $10 for 3.
1 hr 3 min ago