Lowest price we could find by $1

Walmart offers the Tzumi 2-in-1 Wireless Qi Charging Mouse Pad with Rechargeable Wireless Mouse for. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by a buck. The pad can be used as a wireless charging phone stand for all Qi-enabled devices, and it includes a USB charging cable for the mouse.