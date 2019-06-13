New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$20 $39
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Tzumi Wireless Fast Charger Pad for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $19 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- works with Qi-compatible devices
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Tzumi Wireless Qi Charging Mouse Pad w/ Mouse
$10
pickup at Walmart
Lowest price we could find by $1
Walmart offers the Tzumi 2-in-1 Wireless Qi Charging Mouse Pad with Rechargeable Wireless Mouse for $10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by a buck. The pad can be used as a wireless charging phone stand for all Qi-enabled devices, and it includes a USB charging cable for the mouse.
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Tonyhoney 5-Port USB Charging Station
$14 $29
free shipping
Tonyhoney via Amazon offers its Tonyhoney 5-Port USB Charging Station for $28.99. Coupon code "HA3WQTRE" drops that to $14.21. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- dividers for cell phones and tablets
- 1 USB Type-C port
- 1 USB 3.0 port
- 1 USB 2A port
- 2 USB 2A IC Smart Ports
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Hevanto Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charger
$9 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Hevanto via Amazon offers its Hevanto Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charger for $17.99. Coupon code "I56IHT23" cuts it to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in January. Buy Now
- compatible with most Qi-enabled devices
- supports 7.5-watt and 10-watt charging
Bestekmall · 1 mo ago
Bestek 30W 2-Port USB Charger w/ Foldable Plug
$6
free shipping
Bestekmall offers its Bestek 30-watt 2-Port USB Charger with Foldable Plug for $14.98. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- Qualcomm Quick Charge technology charges at fastest possible speed up to 2.4 amps
Amazon · 1 wk ago
SZpower 61W USB C Charger
$13 $33
free shipping
SZpower via Amazon offers its SZpower 61-watt USB C Charger for $32.99. Clip 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code "C2MPYTOU" to cut the price to $13.20. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes USB Type C to USB 3.0 adapter and 6.6-foot USB C-C cable
- supports both USB C and USB A output
- Model: SZ-61W-PQ
JCPenney · 4 days ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 4 days ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 18 hrs ago
Arizona Men's Carpenter Jeans
$13 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Carpenter Jeans in Medium Sand for $17.99. Coupon code "REA472" drops that to $12.59. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $37 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 29x30 to 40x32
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
