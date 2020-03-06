Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Tzumi Wireless Charging Pad and Rechargeable Wireless Mouse
$5 $17
That's $12 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • can be used as a wireless charging phone stand for all Qi-enabled devices
  • includes a USB charging cable for the mouse
  • Model: 5765WM
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
