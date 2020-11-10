New
Macy's · 50 mins ago
Tzumi ION UV Sanitizer Wand
$6 $15
free shipping w/ $25

You'd pay around $14 more shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • 1.82''x 4" x 7.2"
  • Micro USB charging capability
  • Travel friendly
  • Sanitizes doorknobs, bathrooms surfaces and other household items
  • Kills germs on keyboards, remote controls, gadgets and electronics in seconds
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/10/2020
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Cleaning Supplies Macy's Tzumi
Black Friday Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register