New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$1,199 $2,149
$50 shipping
Save $950 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- In Charcoal or Taupe.
- Choose $50 drop-off, $75 room-of-choice, or $110 white glove delivery. (Shipping may vary by ZIP.)
Features
- attached cushions
- removable legs
- measures 80"W x 39"D x 39"H
- 22" seat depth
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Bitola 86" Top Grain Leather Dual Power Reclining Sofa
$1,299 $2,289
$50 shipping
Save $990 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Choose $50 drop-off, $75 room-of-choice, or $110 white glove delivery. (Shipping may vary by ZIP.)
Features
- dual power head and footrests
- attached cushions
- measures 86" x 38" x 39"
Macy's · 3 days ago
Raylander 89" Leather Power Reclining Sofa w/ USB
$1,399
$50 shipping
That's $130 less than our mention from three weeks ago and a $1,030 savings off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Inside home entrance drop-off delivery adds $50. (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $75 and $110, respectively. Delivery fees may vary by ZIP code.)
- Shipping time varies by color and ZIP code.
Features
- measures 88.5" x 42" x 43.5"
- power headrests
- lighted cupholder, USB port, and concealed storage in each arm
- center back cushion folds down into a table with 2 electrical outlets, 2 USB ports, and 2 cupholders
- center headrest folds up to reveal 2 lights
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Novogratz Perry 2-Piece Convertible Sectional Sofa Bed w/ Storage
$516 $592
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $112. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee.
Features
- measures 87" x 60.5" x 32"
- adjustable backrest that reclines to convert the couch into a sleeper bed
- reversible chaise with lift-top storage compartment
- wood frame and legs
- Model: 2422479N
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
Abbyson Living Riverside 3-Piece Top-Grain Leather Reclining Set
$2,499 for members $3,499
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $1,071. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
Features
- 5 manual reclining seats
- weight capacity of 300-lbs. per seat
- Model: MR-2537-GRY-3P
Macy's · 3 days ago
Macy's Last Act Sale
50% to 80% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on a huge selection of over 7,000 men's, women's, and kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Tummil Pines Field Jacket for $62.93 ($117 off).
Macy's · 6 days ago
Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Furniture Sale
20% to 80% off
Save on over 13,000 items -- nearly 97% of which are at least half off -- including dining sets, sofas, recliners, beds, and tables. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Some smaller items ship free with orders of $25 or more, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa in Heavenly Mocha Grey for $1,999 ($1,786 off list).
Macy's · 3 days ago
Macy's Lowest Patio Prices of the Season
50% to 60% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on fire pits, sofas, umbrellas, basket chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Surcharges may apply on heavier items.
- Pictured is the Noble House Alexandra Outdoor Fire Pit for $379 ($560 off)
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Furniture Sale
up to 48% off
Save on over 90 options. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Harli 100" 2pc Sectional for $3,199 ($1389 off)
- Bulk shipping rates apply (they vary but are over $100 for the most part)
Sign In or Register