If you enjoy the game, it's also currently up to 70% off for the game and various DLC. Shop Now at Steam
- design stunning hospitals
- cure peculiar illnesses
- manage troublesome staff
-
Expires 8/31/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Shop games, laptops, desktops, processors, monitors, SSDs, and accessories. Shop Now at Newegg
- Up to $800 off Intel gaming PCs
- Get Marvel Avengers when you purchase a qualifying 9th or 10th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or i9 processor-based device.
Treat yourself to this eerie and mysterious quick little game and save $5 off the list price in the process. Shop Now
- Per the developer's notes, the Mac version may be tempermental. Higher-end PC specs may also be needed to run the game.
- translate for and converse with 3 unique unidentified entities that have suddenly appeared on Earth
- branching dialogue
- over 2 hours of gameplay
Save a buck and get this free puzzle game app to help challenge your mind. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- randomly generated puzzles
- 5 difficulty levels
Freebird Games has just announced the second sequel to their beloved hit indie game To The Moon (apparently titled Impostor Factory), and in celebration, their previous titles are currently discounted up to 75% off. Grab your box of tissues and prepare yourself for these emotional rollercoasters; discounts are listed below. Shop Now at Steam
- The Mirror Lied for free.
- To The Moon for $2.49 (a low by $6).
- Finding Paradise for $3.39 (a current low by $7 and also a historical low for this title).
- A Bird Story for $1.19 (a low by $2).
- pixel art, story-driven, adventure RPG games
It's a good time to grab some highly rated logic games all for around a buck. Shop Now at Steam
- logic or cryptic puzzles
That's $35 less than you'd pay for a physical copy elsewhere. Buy Now at Steam
- Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions
Snail Publishers have a wide selection of games on sale, including Fear The Night, Outlaws of the Old West, Dark Light, and more. Shop Now at Steam
- 14 games on sale
Sign In or Register