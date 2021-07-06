Two Jakes of Diamonds Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon: 3 for $75, 12 for $250

New
3 for $75, 12 for $250
free shipping for members
You'd typically pay $50/bottle elsewhere. Buy Now at Casemates
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to get free shipping than to pay the $8 shipping fee on three bottles, or $12 shipping on the case.
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Tableware & Bar Summer Savings at Home Depot
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on dinnerware, flatware, bar items, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
- Pictured is the Sango Brooklyn 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set in Artist's Park for $41.98 (low by $14).
Wine.com · 1 wk ago
Cabernet Sauvignon at Wine.com
Up to 40% off; from $8
shipping varies
With barbecue season in full swing, it's a great time to sample a big cabernet to pair with steaks on the grill. Shop Now at Wine.com
Tips
- Pictured is the Century Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 for $8.99.
- Shipping varies by location, but you can bag free standard shipping for a year with a StewardShip Annual Membership for $49.
- Some states are ineligible for shipping due to legal reasons.
New
Home Depot · 1 hr ago
Wine Enthusiast 18-Glass Under-Cabinet Stemware Rack
$24 $30
free shipping w/ $45
Use coupon code "KITCHEN20" to make this the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- Pictured glasses are not included.
Features
- designed to hang under cabinets and other shelving systems
- measures 25.5" x 10" x 1.5"
- holds up to 18 wine stems (with bases up to 3.5")
- includes mounting hardware
- Model: 632 16 97
Home Depot · 2 days ago
Glitzhome 47" Industrial Wine Cabinet w/ Sliding Doors
$255 $368
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- measures 15.8" x 47.2" x 32.3"
- 3 storage compartments with 2 sliding doors
- 3 shelves in center compartment & 2 shelves in side compartments
- Model: 2008600006
