That's a savings of $18 off the list price. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Want the clear vase pictured as well? With the bouquet, that comes to $57 (also $18 off).
- Shipping starts around $17.98. Become a Celebrations Passport member for just $19.99 and get free shipping for a year across all the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.
-
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Give the gift of chocolate, or flowers, or chocolate, or a card, or more chocolate. At the end of the day, we all need more chocolatey comfort food to recover from 2020. Oh right, and you can also use Valentine's Day as the perfect excuse for a treat. Shop Now
- chocolates, flowers, and gifts galore
Save on colorful roses for yourself or the one you love, and add a vase for free. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Most shipping starts at $14.99, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
Save on over 25 varieties of chocolates. Shop Now at Godiva
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Godiva Masterpieces Assorted Chocolate Box 4-Pack for $60 (low by $5).
Clip the on-page 15% off coupon to make this the best price we could find for this quantity by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- blue foil
- Model: 00-3WWXA0-70
Save $25 off on these colorful Valentine's rose bouquet varieties. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping adds $14.99, but you can purchase a Celebration Passport for $5 more ($19.99) and get free shipping for a year across all the 1-800-Flowers brands.
Save on chocolates, flowers, and a few other gift sets. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping varies by item and the delivery date you choose, but starts at $4.99.
- Pictured is the Radiant Devotion large bouquet for $87.99 ($22 off).
Save on flowers, chocolates, and socks. Yeah, socks. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Pictured is the Daydream Bouquet from $35.99 ($9 off).
- Shipping may vary by location.
Save up to 41% and give your loved one the time honored tradition of flowers for Valentine's Day. Choose from roses, tulips, and more. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Most shipping starts at $14.99, but Celebrations Passport members get free shipping. (Become a member for $19.99 and get free shipping for 1 year across the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.)
Sign In or Register