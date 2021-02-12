New
1-800-Flowers · 12 mins ago
Two-Dozen Romantic Red Roses
$47 $65
shipping from $18

That's a savings of $18 off the list price. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers

Tips
  • Want the clear vase pictured as well? With the bouquet, that comes to $57 (also $18 off).
  • Shipping starts around $17.98. Become a Celebrations Passport member for just $19.99 and get free shipping for a year across all the 1-800-Flowers family of brands.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Gifts, Flowers & Cards 1-800-Flowers
Valentine's Day
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register