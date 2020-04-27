Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $26 off list and a buck less than our mention from last week that only included the roses. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
Ethel M is a big deal in Las Vegas, but we realize that not everyone recognizes the majesty of this brand. Ethel M is named for Ethel Mars, the wife of Frank Mars, the founder of Mars, Incorporated. Their son, Forrest, took over the family business and eventually retired to the Las Vegas Valley, where he founded Ethel M Chocolates to honor his mother.
While the factory and cactus garden may be closed to tours, Ethel M is shipping their gourmet chocolate all over the nation for free and donating chocolate care packages to hospitals, pharmacies, trucking companies, and more via nominations on their social media. So tag a local superhero on their social media or use the free shipping offer as an excuse to see what all the fuss is about. Shop Now
Spread some gratitude with this 3-pack of Hallmark cards. Shop Now at Hallmark.com
Because who doesn't want more Cadbury? It is after Easter and it is still available (for $2 less!), so go on, you know you want more! Buy Now at Walmart
Choose from dozens of possible Mother's Day combos. Shop Now at Overstock.com
It's a savings of at least $15 and will make Mom's day. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
Brighten up Mother's Day with a special gift befitting the woman of the day. Gardenia's are known for their sweet fragrance and crisp white flowers and is sure to please any mom. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
Save on a variety of arrangements and brighten up a loved one's day. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
Help support your local florist with an expertly-crafted one-of-a-kind bouquet. They will use the fresh flowers on hand in the shop to arrange a beautiful sentiment in a glass vase. Prices start at $33.99 after savings. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
