SideDeal · 34 mins ago
$8.99 $19
free shipping
That's a savings of $10 off list, plus you'll get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". Buy Now at SideDeal
Features
- COB LED technology
- magnet mount
- swivels 250°
Details
Amazon · 1 day ago
Coleman BatteryGuard 350M LED Flashlight
$13 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- battery powered
- aluminum construction
- rubber-edged bezel
- high and low modes
- 750 lumens
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- Model: 2000032709
Amazon · 6 days ago
Golmezil 150W LED Garage Light 2-Pack
$20 $49
free shipping
Save $29 by applying coupon code "60FNI51U". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Dalful via Amazon.
Features
- 5 adjustable aluminum panels and 1 stationary panel
- 15,000 lumens
- panels adjust 90°
- E26/E27 base
- 50,000 hour lifespan
- Model: GGL00001
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Whetstone LED Flashlight
$8.68 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: 75-5426
eBay · 1 mo ago
Stalwart 2-in-1 COB LED Telescoping Worklight Flashlight w/ Magnet
$5.99 $16
free shipping
That's $6 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by www.5stardeal.com via eBay.
Features
- 260 lumens (COB bulb on handle); 100 lumens (standard LED bulb on end)
- requires 4 AAA Batteries (not included)
- Model: M570005
SideDeal · 2 days ago
Bell & Howell Flex Work Light w/ Magnetic Base
2 for $19 $39
free shipping
That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- 5 light modes
