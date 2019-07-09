New
Walmart · 47 mins ago
$134 $162
free shipping
Walmart offers the Tvilum Laguna 6-Drawer Double Dresser in several colors (Coffee pictured) for $133.99 with free shipping. That's $6 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now
Features
- measures 28" x 60.5" x 19.5"
- handle-free drawers
- Model: 7029648
Details
Comments
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Amazon · 5 days ago
Zinus Mattresses and Beds at Amazon
Up to 65% off
free shipping
Amazon takes up to 65% off a selection of Zinus mattresses, toppers, bed frames, and beds. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. (Non-members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more, so most items in the sale qualify for free shipping.) Buy Now
1 mo ago
Tomorrow Sleep Spring Sale
50% off sitewide
free shipping
Save on memory foam and hybrid mattresses
Tomorrow Sleep takes 50% off sitewide for its Spring Sale. (The discount applies at checkout.) Free shipping applies.
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Blush & Brass Marlen Full Headboard
$71 $339
$11 shipping
Macy's offers the Blush & Brass Marlen Full Headboard in Dark Grey (pictured) or Greyish Beige for $79 plus $10.95 for shipping. That's $260 off and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $71. Buy Now
Features
- 5-level adjustable wood post attaching the headboard
- 2-level adjustable wood post attaching the bed frame
- It measures about 56" x 3" x 25"
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Home Depot Furniture Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 2 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
