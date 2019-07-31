New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Turtle Wax Headlight Lens Restorer Kit
$5 $9
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Turtle Wax Headlight Lens Restorer Kit for $5.12. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now

  • Target matches this deal via in-store pickup
Features
  • three restoration pads of various grits
  • 4-oz. spray lubricant
  • 4-oz. lens clarifying compound
  • lens sealing wipe
  • Model: T-240KT
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
