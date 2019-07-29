- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Amazon offers the Turtle Wax Headlight Lens Restorer Kit for $5.12 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Walmart still offers it for $5.12 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Meguiar's Dual Action Polishing Power System Tool for $33.68. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
iProBay via Amazon offers the LeeKooLuu 720P Digital Wireless Backup Camera System for $99.99. Coupon code "VBH58376" drops the price to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
