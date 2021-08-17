Turbo Scrub 360 Cordless Power Scrubber for $20

That's $2 under our July mention and $15 less than most sellers charge elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 2 speed settings
- extension wand extends up to 4 feet
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% natural rubber
- built-in squeegee edge
- telescopic handle extends from 36" to 60"
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
That's about $4 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- cleans coils, fan blades, and reusable air filters
- lemon fragrance
- Model: ACF19
Clip the
30% 25% off on page coupon to save $4.
Update: The price increased to $10.49. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White at this price.
- Sold by Moregosu via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "After cleaning the toilet, I always get dripping water and cleaner everywhere. This brush comes with a drain base, which is also excellent for storage."
- 360° rubber brush head
- non-slip handle design
- drain base
It includes over 200 items, with laundry supplies starting from $4, toilet paper from $5, coffee starting from $10, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Charmin Ultra Soft Mega 2-Ply Standard Toilet Paper 18-Pack for $22.99 ($7 off).
That's a total savings of $181 off list. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- filter has an efficiency of above 95% at 0,3 μm particle size
That's a savings of $96 off list. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
You'd pay at least $12 more elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 5MP camera, 720p video
- SmartCase
- USB-C charging cable
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, and it's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Bluetooth
- USB charging
