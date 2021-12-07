TURBOANT · 23 hrs ago
$699 $1,299
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SAVE600" for a savings of $600. Buy Now at TURBOANT
Features
- Puncture resistant tires
- Up to 60 mile max range battery
- 500-watt brushless motor
- LED display
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 6 days ago
Glarewheel Scooters & E-Bike at Woot
Up to 44% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save at least $44 on a kids' scooter, electric scooter, or E-Bike. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured is the GlareWheel EB-X5 Urban Fashion High Speed Electric Bike for $395 (low by $155).
REI · 1 day ago
REI Cycling Deals
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $50
Save on a selection of shoes, helmets, and clothing. Shop Now at REI
Tips
- Orders over $50 bag free shipping; Or, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Bern FL-1 Pave Helmet for $43.73 (low by $26).
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Hyper Bicycles 26" E-Ride Electric Pedal Assist Mountain Bike
$398 $648
free shipping
That's $100 less than our last mention and $250 under list price today. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
Amazon · 5 days ago
Slime Compact Tire Inflator
$18 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 12V accessory power with 9. 5-ft. power cord
- built-in dial gauge (0-100 psi)
- LED light
- inflates a mid-size car tire in 10 minutes
- quick connect air hose
- Model: 40060
