Save almost $400 on hybrid firm mattresses suitable for both back and stomach sleepers. Shop Now at eBay
- Twin for $242 ($358 off and a low by $58).
- Twin XL for $272 ($408 off and a low by $68).
- Full for $272 ($408 off and a low by $68).
- Queen for $292 ($408 off and a low by $58).
- King for $392 ($568 off and a low by $88).
- California King for $392 ($568 off a low by $88).
- poly knit cover
- firm comfort foam
- 6” fabric-encased coil support system
Published 15 min ago
While some options are already discounted $100, you'll also score a $300 Home Depot gift card for future use. Shop Now at Home Depot
- The gift card will arrive by mail to the address associated with your order 4 to 6 weeks after mattress delivery.
- Pictured is the Tempur-Pedic Adapt 11" Medium Hybrid Memory Foam Queen Mattress with a $300 Home Depot Gift Card for $2,299 (low by $300)
Save on brands from Simmons, Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Lucid and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Lucid Comfort Collection SureCool 12" Firm Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress for $424.99 ($34 low).
It's 45% off and among the best prices we've seen for medium hybrid queen mattresses. Buy Now at Wayfair
- wrapped innerspring, PU foam, and quilted memory foam
- low motion transfer
- mattress in a box
- quilted knit cover
- hypoallergenic
- edge support
- Model: W005059286
Save on queen and king mattresses. Shop Now at Saatva Co
- Pictured is the Saatva Modern Foam Mattress from $1,245.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
Get this price via coupon code "PREZDAY15" and save $19 off list. Buy Now at eBay
