Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 34 mins ago
True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$14 $34
free shipping

That's a savings of $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Minyelectronics via eBay.
Features
  • available in Black - No LCD or White - No LCD
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • IPX6 waterproof rating
  • built-in mic
  • touch control
  • charging case
  • Model: F9
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Headphones eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register