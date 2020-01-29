Open Offer in New Tab
True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Earbuds
$10 $68
$2 shipping

That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

  • You can order two sets of these to get free shipping.
  • charging case
  • up to 4 hours of call time or music playback on a single charge
  • hands-free function
