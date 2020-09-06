New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 43 mins ago
$7 $25
$1 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 2-hour runtime on flashlight
- 20-lumen output
- waterproof lighter
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 9 hr
Published 43 min ago
-
Amazon · 1 wk ago
KA-BAR Tactical Spork
$5 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Need to kill some soup? Have to eat down a tree? Tactical Spork is the answer to all life's questions. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- super high-dense polymer plastic
- Model: 9909
HSN · 1 wk ago
Kelvin Tools 17-in-1 Everyday Multi-Tool
$10 $20
$4 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at HSN
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- LED flashlight
- screwdriver & 13 bits
- magnet
- level
- hammer
- tape measure
Amazon · 1 day ago
Smith & Wesson, Schrade, and more at Amazon
20% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a range of options including throwing knives, fixed blades, pocket knives, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon · 2 days ago
Kershaw Emerson 3.5" Folding Knife
$27 $39
free shipping
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3.5" blade
- reversible clip
- Model: 6030
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Deep-Tissue Cordless Percussion Massage Gun
$27 $80
$2 shipping
It's $53 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 6 speeds
- 4 attachments
- Rechargeable battery
13 Deals · 1 mo ago
200-Lumen 3-Mode Magnetic COB Work Light
$3 $13
$1 shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 4 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- uses 3 AAA batteries (included)
- 3 lighting modes
