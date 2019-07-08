New
Today only, Meh offers the True & Tidy Power Steam Press Plus Handheld Steamer in Black or White for $32 plus $5 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- ceramic-coated steal plated nozzle
- 1500W
- Model: HS-46
Walmart · 4 days ago
Shark Garment Stand Steamer
$54 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Shark Garment Stand Steamer for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
Features
- does not spit water
- use on clothes, curtains, and other fabrics
- Model: GS300
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Gain flings! Laundry Detergent Pacs 96-Pack
$16 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gain flings! Laundry Detergent Pacs 96-Pack for $21.44. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $16.08. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 less than local stores charge. Buy Now
Features
- regular and HE washer compatible
- Original scent
- Aroma boost
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Gain Dryer Sheets 240-Count Box
$7 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gain Dryer Sheets 240-Count Box in Original for $8.94. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $6.70. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's almost a buck under our April mention and about $2 less than you could expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 4 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 2 days ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Amazon · 2 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
