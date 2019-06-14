New
2 for $7
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the True Rock Men's Waffle Knit Henley Hoodie in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $9.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN7" to drop that to $7. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with last month's mention as the best price-per-hoodie deal we've seen. (It's also $6 less than what you'd pay for a single hoodie from other Proozy storefronts). Buy Now
Details
Comments
Rakuten · 1 mo ago
adidas Men's Climalite 3-Stripe Pullover
$22
free shipping
Best price we've seen & a low by $3
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's Climalite 3-Stripe French Terry Quarter-Zip Pullover in Blue Bonnet for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from last May and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $3.) It's available in select sizes from L and XL
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Training Gradient Zip Hoodie
$30
free shipping
That's $65 off and the lowest price we could find
Superdry via eBay offers its Superdry Men's Training Gradient Zip Hoodie in Black for $30 with free shipping. That's $17 under our January mention, $65 off, and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes from
Walmart · 1 mo ago
2 Hanes Men's ComfortBlend Fleece Hoodies
$18
pickup at Walmart
Lowest price we could find by at least $4
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortBlend EcoSmart Fleece Pullover Hoodie 2-Pack in several colors (Navy pictured) for $18. (You can mix and match colors and sizes.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $4, although it was a buck less a month ago. It's available in select sizes from S to XL.
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
$30 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Moisture-Wicking Pullover Hoodie in Charcoal for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes M to XL
Ends Today
Proozy · 7 hrs ago
Reebok Men's Crewneck T-Shirt
2 for $3
$6 shipping
Today only, Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Crewneck T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Navy/Light Blue pictured) for $12. Coupon code "DN299" cuts that to $2.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $4.47 per shirt and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $18 under the lowest price we could find for two of these shirts elsewhere.) Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to XL
Ends Today
Proozy · 7 hrs ago
Oakley Men's Crankshaft Sunglasses
$59 $146
free shipping
Ending today, Proozy offers the Oakley Men's Crankshaft Sunglasses in several styles (Black Ink/Ice Iridium pictured) from $139.99. Coupon code "DN59" cuts that price to $59. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Ends Today
Proozy · 7 hrs ago
Lucky Brand Women's T-Shirt and Leggings Set
$5 $60
$6 shipping
Today only, Proozy offers the Lucky Brand Women's T-Shirt and Leggings Set for $9.99. Coupon code "DN499" cuts it to $4.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $3 under our April mention, $49 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in select sizes S to XL
Ends Today
Proozy · 6 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Pleated Classic-Fit Pants
$15 $30
$6 shipping
Ending today, Proozy offers the Dockers Men's Signature Pleated Classic-Fit Pants in several colors (Khaki pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "DN1498" cuts that to $14.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 42 and inseams 29 to 36
