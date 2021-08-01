True Innovations Task Chair for $40 for members

It's $35 off and a great price for an office chair. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- pneumatic height adjustment
- tilt lock feature
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey.
- tilt mechanism w/ tension control
- pneumatic seat height adjustment
- 5-star steel base w/ non-marking casters
- Model: RTA-2023-GRY
That's $400 under what you'd pay for a new chair from Steelcase direct. Buy Now at eBay
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty applies.
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- adjustable height and seat depth
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Brown.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- tilt-lock
- padded armrests
- ComfortCore seat
- ergonomic seat-side adjustment paddles
- Model: E50044EC
Find big discounts on open-box styles from brands like Herman Miller, Steelcase, and Humanscale. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Steelcase Leap V2 Chair for $379.11 (low by $45).
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay, and come with a 10-year Madison Seating warranty.
While not all the sizes are readily available for comparison, you'd pay $50 more for the 12x12-ft. kit at Home Depot. Shop Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
That's $10 off list, the best price we've seen, and one of the only places that has it in stock anywhere near MSRP, much less on sale. Buy Now at Costco
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
That's $50 less than the best price we could find at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- The expansion kit is also on sale.
- Non-members pay 5% extra.
- 9 canvas panels (including control square)
- power supply unit
- 9 linkers
- 28 mounting tape
- Model: NL29-0003SW-9PK
Most third-party sellers charge $380 or more for this. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members will pay a 5% surcharge.
- does not fit one-piece toilets with French Curve
- 4-foot cord
- two separate nozzles
- nightlight
- Model: USPA 6800U
Sign In or Register