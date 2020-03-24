Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Belk · 1 hr ago
True Craft Men's Tapered Franklin Jeans
$13 $48
free shipping

That's $35 off list and a very strong price for any pair of jeans from a famous retailer. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "EXTRATEN".
  • Since free shipping kicks in with orders of $25 or more, go ahead and get two for extra savings! Otherwise, pad your order with a beauty item to bag free shipping. (They start at about $2.)
  • Available in Light Blue
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "EXTRATEN"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Jeans Belk
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register