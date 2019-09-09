Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for a buck less in May. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Pine Green pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts in several colors (Flax pictured) for $24.98. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $19.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $16.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Speedo Men's Active Flex Stretch 7.5" Hybrid Tech Swim Shorts in several colors (Dark Red pictured) for $13.03. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's $92 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Pants in Green Camo for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention at $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's Xfire Interlock Tactical Response Uniform Shirt in several colors (Khaki pictured) for $16.95 with free shipping. That's $122 off list and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
