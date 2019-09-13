Personalize your DealNews Experience
PepsiCo via Amazon takes 25% off the Tropicana 100% Juice 10-oz. 3-Flavor Classic Variety 24-Pack. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Deal ends September 13. Buy Now
That's $4 less than you'd pay in local stores, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Tropicana 10-oz. Apple Juice 24-Pack for $12.98. Order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $12.33 with free shipping. That's about $2 under what you'd pay in-store locally for a similar Tropicana 24-pack, although it was a buck less in June. Buy Now
That's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $13 under what you'd pay for this quantity in-store locally.) Buy Now
Amazon offers two Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels 40-oz. Canisters for $9.92. (A single canister costs $4.96, but there's a minimum order of two.) Order via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $9.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: Deal has been amended with the correct minimum order quantity. Buy Now
That's around $2 less than most eBay sellers charge and tied with our July mention. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, and a buck less than you could expect to pay at other local stores. Buy Now
