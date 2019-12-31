Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
eBay · 25 mins ago
Tronxy UV Resin 3D Printer
$410 $594
free shipping

That's $184 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Wisenutpoo via eBay.
Features
  • 3.5" touchscreen display
  • aluminum molding design
  • UV LCD light curing forming technology
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Printers & Scanners eBay
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register