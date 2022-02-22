New
MorningSave · 24 mins ago
$14 $40
free shipping
You'd pay $5 more for just one set at Amazon (making this a $24 savings overall). Buy Now at MorningSave
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 360° snap clip rotation
Blain's Farm & Fleet · 2 days ago
Mann Lake 3-lb. Package of Live Bees w/ Marked Italian Queen
$180 $210
free shipping
That's around $30 less than you'd pay for a similar 3-lb. bee enclosure elsewhere. (A savings of roughly 0.3 cents per bee!) Buy Now at Blain's Farm & Fleet
- Shipping restrictions apply to many states – note the info under the price.
- The last day to order lives bees is March 15.
- You know we had to link to the thing.
- Tune in next spring for more
- includes cage, temporary feed, queen and 3 lbs. of bees (approximately 10,000 to 12,000)
Amazon · 1 mo ago
FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable edge length
- curved cutting edges
- Model: P-92922
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Jacquard Gusset Large Dog Bed
$15 $40
pickup
You'd pay between $30 to $40 on Amazon for similar. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 40" x 30"
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Neater Feeder Deluxe Medium Pet Feeder
$21 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Cappuccino pictured).
- dishwasher safe
- measures 18" x 7" x 11.6"
- holds 5 cups of water & 3.5 cups of food
- Model: 100-223-CT
MorningSave · 1 wk ago
Jumbo In-Ground Solar LED Pathway Light 2-Pack
$10 $30
free shipping
Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". Buy Now at MorningSave
- runs for up to 8 hours
MorningSave · 44 mins ago
Real Simple Desk Organizer w/ Wireless Charger
$19 $50
free shipping
That's a savings of $31 off list. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- It comes in Cool Grey or Black
- Qi wireless charging pad
- multiple compartments
- measures 8" x 11.5" x 1.5"
MorningSave · 4 days ago
JVC XX Extreme Bass Wireless Headphones w/ Carrying Case
$10 $50
free shipping
Use coupon "DEALNEWSFS" to save $8.99 on shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
- You must choose the color in cart before applying the coupon code.
- They're available in Black only.
MorningSave · 23 hrs ago
KN95 Face Mask 40-Pack
$19 $60
free shipping
That's a savings of $41 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
