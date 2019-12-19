Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Tristar Power Smokeless Grill
$70 $119
free shipping

That is $33 under our August mention and is the lowest price we could find by at least $23. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • heats up to 450°F
  • dishwasher-safe parts
  • Cerami-Tech nonstick surface
  • gridle plate
  • 14.5" in length
