Costco offers its members the Tristar Power Cooker 8-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker for. (Non-members pay an extra $20.) With, that's the lowest price we could find by $45, and the cheapest 8-quart electric pressure cooker we've ever seen (aside from refurbished or open-box models). It features eight one-touch digital presets, built-in safety features, non-stick surface, and claims to provide up to 70% faster cooking time than conventional cooking. Deal ends February 7.