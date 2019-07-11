New
$6
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- Turns 1 cup holder into 3
Amazon · 1 day ago
Keebo Car Cleaning Kit
$24 $35
free shipping
Keebo via Amazon offers its Keebo High Pressure Car Cleaning Kit for $34.99. Coupon code "WLNGEAR9" drops the price to $24.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 nozzle sprayers
- car wash mitt
- spare hose
- Model: 56451362223
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Accell Portable Electric Vehicle Charger
$250 $370
free shipping
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
- 24.6-foot cable
- 100- to 240-volt range
- compatible with all electric vehicles that meet SAE J1772 standards
- Model: P-120240V.USA-001
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Monster Moto 1,000W Electric Mini Bike
$279
free shipping
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000-watt Electric Mini Bike for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and at least $22 less than most stores charge.
Update: The price is now $279. Buy Now
- 1,000-watt engine
- off road speeds up to 17-MPH
- 185-lb. weight capacity
- up to 45 minutes of use per charge
- rear-disc brake
- Model: MM-E1000-BB
Amazon · 1 day ago
Ainope Magnetic Car Air Vent Phone Mount
$5 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Auto-Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope Magnetic Car Air Vent Phone Mount for $11.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code "Y7HBNRG3" to cut that to $4.80. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 360° rotation
- 6 magnets
- fits most smart phones from 4" to 6"
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Bosch Icon Wiper Blade
from $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Bosch Icon Windshield Wiper Blade, with prices starting from $12.33. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. Shop Now
- Available in select sizes from 13A through 20OE (prices vary by size)
Walmart · 6 days ago
Chemical Guys 7-Piece Wash & Shine Kit
$40
free shipping
Walmart offers the Chemical Guys 7-Piece Wash & Shine Kit for $39.88 with free shipping. That's $29 under the lowest price we could find for these seven items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
- Chemical Guys Heavy Duty Detailing Bucket and Lid
- Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Wash Mitt
- Chemical Guys 16-oz. Mr. Pink Car Shampoo
- Chemical Guys 16-oz. Diablo Wheel Cleaner
- Chemical Guys 16-oz. Silk Shine Dressing
- Chemical Guys Dirt Trap
- Model: HOL333
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Snow Joe TrackAssist Snow Track
$25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Snow Joe TrackAssist Snow Track for $24.94 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
- measures 24.5" x 8.5"
- provides a non-slip track for car and truck tires
- purported to work in ice, snow, mud, and sand
- Model: ATJ650
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Mallory Squeegee with 8" Head
$3 $3.88
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mallory Squeegee with 8" Head for $2.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- 20" handle
- good for use on car or home windows
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 4 days ago
Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt
$8
$2 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt in Black for $7.99 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's $12 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in XXL for an extra $1.89
- available in 3XL for an extra $2.49
- available in sizes S to XL
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack
$25 $69
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack for $25.49 with free shipping. That's $3 last month's mention, $43 off, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- USA-made meals
- 8-oz. entrees chosen at random
- side items
- plastic spoon
- flameless ration heater
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack
$6 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and at least $3 less than you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
- assorted colors
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Miric Turntable
$14 $70
free shipping
Mugig via Amazon offers its Miric Turntable for $69.99. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply code "FHHVAA8W" to cut that to $14. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $56 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- retro suitcase design
- can play all size vinyl records at 33/45/78rpm
- 2 built-in speakers
Amazon · 1 day ago
CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Amazon · 6 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
