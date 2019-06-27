New
That Daily Deal · 58 mins ago
$6 $20
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. Deal ends June 27. Buy Now
Features
- turns 1 cup holder into 3
Details
Comments
2 wks ago
Michelin Welcome Baby Kit
free
free shipping
Michelin offers its Michelin Welcome Baby Kit for free, also with free shipping, when you fill out a short form. Plus, the form enters you for a chance to win three sets of Michelin Premier tires and three Graco car seats. You'll also receive a promo code for a Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $100 with the purchase of four select Michelin tires. Even if you have no use for most of the items, the plush, tire pressure gauge, and tread depth penny easily make this worthwhile. Shop Now
Tips
- Can also substitute as a last minute Dirty Santa gift since Karen insists you have to play every year, although you have no interest in it.
Features
- Michelin Man plush
- Michelin-Branded tread depth penny
- Michelin-Branded tire pressure gauge
- co-branded kit letter
- several coupons and brochures
Amazon · 4 days ago
Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer for $14.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- Charges and maintains 12 volt and 6 volt AGM, GEL and WET batteries
- Stops charging automatically when battery is fully charged or topped off
- Built-in circuit protection guards against overcharging, reverse polarity, or short circuit
Walmart · 5 days ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
It's the best deal we could find by $18
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate.
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Accell Portable Electric Vehicle Charger
$250 $370
free shipping
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 24.6-foot cable
- 100- to 240-volt range
- compatible with all electric vehicles that meet SAE J1772 standards
- Model: P-120240V.USA-001
That Daily Deal · 9 hrs ago
42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella
$6 $20
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella in Black for $6.49 with free shipping. That's less than a third of what you'd pay elsewhere for a similar umbrella. Buy Now
Features
- 7.5" closed
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
New
That Daily Deal · 54 mins ago
Dove Men's or Women's Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant 3-Pack
$12 $21
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Dove Men's or Women's Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant 3-Pack for $11.97 with free shipping. That's the best price we could by $8 for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Tips
- Order 2 or more 3-packs to drop the price to $9.24 for each 3-pack.
Features
- up to 48 hours of sweat protection
- 0% alcohol formula
- purports to leave no white marks
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5 $12
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $4.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
