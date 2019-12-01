Open Offer in New Tab
MorningSave · 42 mins ago
Trifo Ironpie M6 Live Streaming Visual Navigation Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$149
free shipping

MorningSave offers the Trifo Ironpie M6 Live Streaming Visual Navigation Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $149. Plus, shipping is free via code "DEALFREE". Buy Now at MorningSave

  • To get this deal, use code "DEALFREE".
Features
  • Uses on-board camera to maneuver through your home and quietly judge you.
  • Visualizes the layout of your floor plan for maximum efficiency and gives you a map so you can tell it where to go.
  • Works on hard floors and most carpet, but not lava and certainly not that shag rug you really should have gotten rid of by now.
  • No natural predators - this camera tech is proprietary and was launched at CES 2019.
  • Code "DEALFREE"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 42 min ago
