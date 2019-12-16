Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
MorningSave · 45 mins ago
Trifo Ironpie M6 Live Streaming Visual Navigation Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$129 $350
free shipping

That's $221 off list, $20 under our Black Friday mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at MorningSave

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "DEALFREE".
Features
  • Uses on-board camera to maneuver through your home and quietly judge you.
  • Visualizes the layout of your floor plan for maximum efficiency and gives you a map so you can tell it where to go.
  • Works on hard floors and most carpet, but not lava and certainly not that shag rug you really should have gotten rid of by now.
  • No natural predators - this camera tech is proprietary and was launched at CES 2019.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALFREE"
  • Expires 12/16/2019
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners MorningSave
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register