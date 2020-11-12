tribitaudio.com · 25 mins ago
$23 $33
free shipping
Apply coupon code "XS30OFF" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at tribitaudio.com
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 4.2
- up to 24-hours of playtime on a single charge
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 1 wk ago
Panasonic Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$70 $200
free shipping
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by boytone via eBay
Features
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Sony Portable Speakers at Amazon
up to 43% off
free shipping
Save on three models, with prices starting from $58. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Sony Extra Bass Wireless Portable Speaker for $58 ($42 off)
Amazon · 1 day ago
Bugani Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$53 $89
free shipping
Apply code " AISKBIIE" to save $36. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Aly-amyus via Amazon.
Features
- 4" full-range driver and 5" passive radiator
- Type-C charging port
- USB interface
- Bluetooth 5.0
- mic interface
- Model: M118
Microsoft Store · 1 wk ago
Soundstream H2GO MAG Portable Magnetic Speaker
$50 $80
free shipping
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
Features
- It splits into two Bluetooth 4.2 speakers for room filling sound
- IPX6 waterproof
- Built-in powerbank for your phone
- Model: H2SM-2BK
Sign In or Register