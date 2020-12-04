tribitaudio.com · 53 mins ago
Tribit XFree Tune Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$23 $33
free shipping

Apply code "XR30OFF" to get the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at tribitaudio.com

Tips
  • Available at this price in Red.
Features
  • wireless and wired modes for extended listening
  • hands-free calling
  • 40-hours of playtime on a full charge
  • dual 40mm drivers
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "XR30OFF"
  • Expires 12/21/2020
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Headphones tribitaudio.com
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register