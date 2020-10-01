tribitaudio.com · 2 hrs ago
Tribit MaxSound Plus Wireless Speaker
$36 $56
free shipping

Apply code "MSP35" to get the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at tribitaudio.com

Features
  • 24-watt wireless
  • XBass
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • 20-hour playtime
  • 100-foot Bluetooth range
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "MSP35"
  • Expires 10/1/2020
    Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers tribitaudio.com
Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register