Tribes of Midgard for PC: $16.39
New
Fanatical · 1 hr ago
Tribes of Midgard for PC
$16 $20

Get this new game published by Gearbox Software for $4 less than release price. Buy Now at Fanatical

Tips
  • Posted by Jason.
  • Why does he recommend this game? "Although I have it on PS4, I've already sunk more hours than I'd like to admit into this Rogue-like meets tower defense Viking adventure. It works as a solo game or with up to 9 teammates. It's one of the few games where I lose track of time when I'm playing."
Features
  • Standard Edition, get the Deluxe Edition for $24.58 ($5 off)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals PC Games Fanatical
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5 New
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register